Local turkey farm finds way to avoid supply chain issues

WESTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s hard to believe, but Thanksgiving is just about a month away. Turkey farmers are busy now, and for some, the threat of continued supply chain shortages looms.

For 35 years, Healthy Living Owner Katy Lesser has been sourcing holiday turkeys locally.

A symbiotic partnership, as Healthy living has grown, so has Adams Turkey Farm. Lesser says the local farm has taught her a lot.

“How to really be in business and how to really support the community,” said Lesser.

And as we inch closer to November, yet again it was time for a trip to talk turkey.

“We’re headed into the most exciting busy time of the year for us,” said Lesser.

Healthy Living says sales came out of the gate strong this year, they say pre-orders are coming in faster than usual. Lesser expects this year to be a big one.

“Thanksgiving this year is going to be a huge event after last year,” said Lesser.

But not without hiccups, experts have warned about the threat of supply chain issues hurting the holiday table. Something Adams Turkey Farm saw coming.

“You can feel the energy in the air, the turkeys are growing, they are just looking beautiful,” said Judy Adams, a co-owner of Adams Turkey Farm.

Adams says they have been watching supply chains for two years now and planned accordingly, protecting their sources.

“We work from the beginning, working with our hatcheries to make sure that we can work through this supply chain issue,” said Adams.

This means Healthy Living will have to issues getting their hands on birds from this farm.

Buying local this year means playing it safe.

“I feel confident we can satisfy Healthy Living this year with some beautiful turkeys,” said Adams.

Adams started with roughly 80 turkeys, now they are at over 2000, in part because of the relationship to Healthy Living.

Adams and Lesser agree it’s a relationship that could go at least another 35 years.

“It’s busy, but it’s just, it’s fun, it’s exciting,” said Adams.

“Be part of the community and support hard working local farmers like Dave and Judy,” said Lesser.

The best part both say is actually getting to serve the customers what they call the best local turkey you can find.

Pre-order for turkeys end November 14 at Healthy Living.

