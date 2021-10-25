MiVT: Vermont Vinegars

MONKTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Monkton woman has carved out a niche producing Made in Vermont vinegars and dressings.

Vinegars, marinades, reductions, and more... Vermont Vinegars owner Debra Boyer worked for a long time as a financial consultant. “All of those business skills, all of the consulting I did about organization and management and product development,” Boyer said.

But about seven years ago, a family business changed her career path dramatically. Her brother owns a local orchard and her nephew planted a vineyard, opening a multitude of doors for new products.

“We talked about vinegar, and my brother knew how to make it and he taught me and I made a few bottles, put it in the tasting room for the vineyard,” Boyer said. “Weekend came, weekend went, bottles are gone so I just decided it was something that would work.”

After proven success, she dove in full-time, converting a chunk of her home into a setup for vinegar making. From a fermentation room, to barrels for aging, all of Vermont Vinegars products are made in-house. “I started with vinegar, obviously -- wine vinegar and cider vinegar -- but understood right away that people don’t buy vinegar very often. You know, it’s going to be salad dressing and vinaigrette that they’re more interested in,” Boyer said.

Flavors and products span a wide spectrum, but she says the thrill of creation remains the same. “It’s a little bit like science in your kitchen, so I enjoy the experiments and all of that,” Boyer said.

When we paid Boyer a visit, she was crafting one of her flavorful fermented products. “I get the crabapples from my brother’s orchard,” she explained. “People are slowly learning to really love it because it’s like a cider vinegar but has a little more apple flavor to it.”

Flavor, Boyer says, is the key to a good vinegar. It’s why people at farmers markets and stores in the state flock to her products. And she says it’s what separates her from other brands. “It’s locally focused. It’s Vermont fruit for the most part. It’s strawberries, and raspberries and basil grown right here in Monkton,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.