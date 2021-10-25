Advertisement

Mlynkova nets game-winner in comeback fashion against Merrimack

Cats open conference play with back-to-back wins
By Jake Stansell
Published: Oct. 25, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After falling down a goal in the first period to Merrimack, the UVM women’s hockey team surged back behind freshman Reagan Miller’s first career goal for the Cats to equalize in the second period. Natalie Mlynkova helped take advantage of the team’s fourth power play opportunity in the third period to end up slotting home the game-winning goal to give UVM a 2-1 win Sunday evening at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

The Cats move to a 4-2 overall record while taking two straight wins to open conference play. UVM returns to action Friday (Oct. 29) at Boston University. Puck set to drop at 6 p.m. ET.

