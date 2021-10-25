New Hampshire announces open snowmobile registration weekend

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - It may only be fall, but snowmobile enthusiasts are encouraged to start planning for New Hampshire’s Open Snowmobile Registration weekend in March.

From Friday, March 4, 2022, through Sunday, March 6, riders from throughout New England and from around the United States and Canada will have the chance to explore the over 7,000 miles of snowmobile trails in New Hampshire. Sleds legally registered to ride in other states and provinces will be able to operate on New Hampshire’s trails.

All New Hampshire laws and regulations regarding the operation of snowmobiles will be enforced.

