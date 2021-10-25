Advertisement

New Hampshire National Guard partners with Cabo Verde

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire National Guard has been selected as the new state partner for the Republic of Cabo Verde, an archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean off the northwestern coast of Africa.

The partnership is part of the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program, which began 28 years ago as an initiative to assist countries after the end of the Cold War. The program now involves one-third of the world’s countries and the National Guard of every U.S. state and territory.

Vermont partnered with North Macedonia in 1993 and Senegal in 2008. Maine partnered with Montenegro in 2006.

