Pedestrian dies in Morristown crash

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (AP) - Morristown Police are investigating a midnight crash that led to the death of a pedestrian on Vermont Route 15.

The crash was reported Sunday just before midnight east of the Morristown-Hyde Park line. Police say the operator of the vehicle was uninjured, but the pedestrian was killed.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)