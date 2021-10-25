Advertisement

Pedestrian dies in Morristown crash

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRISTOWN, Vt. (AP) - Morristown Police are investigating a midnight crash that led to the death of a pedestrian on Vermont Route 15.

The crash was reported Sunday just before midnight east of the Morristown-Hyde Park line. Police say the operator of the vehicle was uninjured, but the pedestrian was killed.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

