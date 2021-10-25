Advertisement

Police look for Burlington stabbing suspect

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a stabbing on Main Street in Burlington.

It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Burlington Police were notified of an assault and stabbing happening in the area near Ruben James restaurant and the Flynn Center. Both victims were taken to the UVM Medical Center.

Police say the suspect is still at large.

