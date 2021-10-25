Police speak about repeat offender following string of crimes in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Over the span of two days, police say 34-year-old Patrick Cristaldi committed several crimes.

According to Burlington Police, on Friday morning, Cristaldi used a knife to slash tires in the area of Maple and South Champlain Streets. While responding, police received another call of an alarm at the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity.

“The window was completely smashed,” Lieutenant My Nguyen said. “We found [Cristaldi] about three or four blocks away from the scene. We were able to take him into custody without any issues.”

Police say shortly after he was released on bail from the Northwest Correctional Facility on Saturday morning, Cristaldi struck again.

This time at COTS (Committee on Temporary Shelter). Police say a fight ensued between Cristaldi and another person. Then after being asked to leave, he picked up a large rock, smashing both front windows and injuring an employee inside.

For both incidents, Cristaldi faces three felony charges, including Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Mischief, plus another four counts of misdemeanor Unlawful Mischief. He’s also on conditions of release for vandalizing Mayor Miro Weinberger’s car and the City Hall Contois Auditorium last month. Cristaldi also has prior convictions dating back to 2005 and 2007, according to police.

In an interview about recidivism, Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George says prison isn’t always the answer. She says reoffenders require rehabilitation.

“The implication there is that we want to just put all of these people in jail forever, instead of just treating them,” George said. “Instead of just figuring out what they need and treating them so that they can be productive members of our community. That for me is the question, not, ‘Why are these people in the street?’ but, ‘What are we doing to help these people?’”

Lt. My Nguyen says officers tried to offer Cristaldi mental health resources.

“He made comments to the officer on scene that he wanted to harm people to teach society a lesson. We tried to get him some mental health help, but he refused to speak with the counselor. We can’t force people to if they don’t want to.”

Cristaldi is currently being held on $2,500 bail at the Northwest Correctional Facility and will be in court on Monday morning.

