Report: UVM Title IX meets federal law but confusing for some victims

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An external review of how the University of Vermont handles sexual assault allegations is out.

The three-page report was a response to UVM student protests this spring calling for the school to improve its response to sexual assault on campus. The review by California-based Grand River Solutions says that while the UVM AAEO office follows correct procedures that meet federal law, it offers several recommended changes including providing regular updates to the people involved; Scheduling times for follow-up questions rather than cold calling: and developing check-lists for investigators.

UVM president Suresh Garimela in a statement Monday said he would implement the recommendations contained in the report. “I have directed the AAEO office to implement all recommendations immediately or as soon as is practical,” he said. “I hope the forthcoming changes in AAEO along with many others already in progress demonstrate UVM’s unwavering commitment to continually review and improve our efforts to prevent and to appropriately address allegations of sexual misconduct.”

