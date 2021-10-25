Advertisement

Rescued Rutland opossums returned to the wild

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Four opossums saved in Rutland are finding their new home in the wild.

Rutland’s Steve Costello back in September came across the four babies after their mother died. He connected with a wildlife rehabilitator who cared for them until they were ready to be released back into the wild.

Four opossums saved in Rutland are finding their new home in the wild.
Four opossums saved in Rutland are finding their new home in the wild.(Courtesy: Steve Costello)

The four surviving opossums were released this weekend. They were seen catching bugs and exploring their new home in the woods.

Related Story:

Orphaned baby opossums on the mend

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Man dies after crashing into multiple cars
Remains identified as 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, NH
Elijah "Eli" Lewis, 5, of Merrimack, N.H.
Body of missing N.H. boy believed to be found
Joseph Ferlazzo, 41
Pennsylvania authorities probe VSP on Ferlazzo, possible cold case connection
Patrick Cristaldi, 34, is charged for damage to property and injury to an employee
Police say repeat offender behind violent Burlington crime spree

Latest News

File photo
Grant to expand stress-related services for Vermont farmers
File photo
Trucking company exec to plead guilty in fatal biker crash
Gov. Kathy Hochul/File
Boosting boosters: Hochul & de Blasio get extra jabs
Security guard to plead guilty to stabbing Timberland worker