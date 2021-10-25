Rescued Rutland opossums returned to the wild

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Four opossums saved in Rutland are finding their new home in the wild.

Rutland’s Steve Costello back in September came across the four babies after their mother died. He connected with a wildlife rehabilitator who cared for them until they were ready to be released back into the wild.

Four opossums saved in Rutland are finding their new home in the wild. (Courtesy: Steve Costello)

The four surviving opossums were released this weekend. They were seen catching bugs and exploring their new home in the woods.

