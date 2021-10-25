Researcher says plastics industry accelerating climate change

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There have been many fronts in the fight against climate change, with the burning of fossil fuels like coal at the top of the list. But a new report says that plastics are right up there in the damage they cause to the climate and environment.

Judith Enck, a visiting professor at Bennington College, former EPA regional administrator, and president of the group Beyond Plastics, says plastics are on track to contribute more climate change emissions than coal plants by 2030.

Darren Perron spoke with Enck about her findings.

