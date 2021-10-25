Rutland man charged with fatal hit and run

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland man charged with a fatal hit and run death back in March pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

Police arrested Dylan Gunnip, 27, last week following a months-long investigation into the March 11 crash that killed Henry Miles, 54, on Route 4 in Mendon.

Police say Gunnip was behind the wheel of the Dodge Ram truck that struck and killed the Rutland man as he crossed the highway about 9:34 p.m. that night. They say the driver’s side rearview mirror broke off and was found at the scene along with blood evidence on the mirror.

Gunnip faces charges of suspicion of leaving the scene of a crash with death resulting. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

