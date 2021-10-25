Advertisement

Rutland man charged with fatal hit and run

Dylan Gunnip
Dylan Gunnip(WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland man charged with a fatal hit and run death back in March pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

Police arrested Dylan Gunnip, 27, last week following a months-long investigation into the March 11 crash that killed Henry Miles, 54, on Route 4 in Mendon.

Dylan Gunnip, 27, faces charges in the March 11 crash that killed Henry Miles, 54, on Route 4...
Dylan Gunnip, 27, faces charges in the March 11 crash that killed Henry Miles, 54, on Route 4 in Mendon.(WCAX)

Police say Gunnip was behind the wheel of the Dodge Ram truck that struck and killed the Rutland man as he crossed the highway about 9:34 p.m. that night. They say the driver’s side rearview mirror broke off and was found at the scene along with blood evidence on the mirror.

Gunnip faces charges of suspicion of leaving the scene of a crash with death resulting. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Related Story:

Vt. police still searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run

Police hunt for driver in fatal pedestrian hit and run

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Man dies after crashing into multiple cars
Remains identified as 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, NH
Elijah "Eli" Lewis, 5, of Merrimack, N.H.
Body of missing N.H. boy believed to be found
Joseph Ferlazzo, 41
Pennsylvania authorities probe VSP on Ferlazzo, possible cold case connection
Patrick Cristaldi, 34, is charged for damage to property and injury to an employee
Police say repeat offender behind violent Burlington crime spree

Latest News

Gov. Kathy Hochul/File
Boosting boosters: Hochul & de Blasio get extra jabs
Security guard to plead guilty to stabbing Timberland worker
File photo
Health officials criticize rejection of NH vaccine funding
Cats open conference play with back-to-back wins
Mlynkova nets game-winner in comeback fashion against Merrimack