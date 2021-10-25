Security guard to plead guilty to stabbing Timberland worker

STRATHAM, N.H. (AP) - Court documents indicate a former security guard charged with fatally stabbing a Timberland employee at the company’s headquarters last year has agreed to plead guilty.

The Portsmouth Herald reports 22-year-old Robert Pavao, formerly of Berwick, Maine, is scheduled to plead guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death of Catherine Heppner, Timberland’s marketing director, as part of a negotiated deal. Pavao is expected to enter his plea on Nov. 3 in Rockingham County Superior Court and be sentenced the same day. His attorney declined to comment Monday.

The terms for the plea deal call for a prison sentence of 55 years to life, with five years deferred on conditions.

