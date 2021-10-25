Advertisement

Security guard to plead guilty to stabbing Timberland worker

(Source: WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRATHAM, N.H. (AP) - Court documents indicate a former security guard charged with fatally stabbing a Timberland employee at the company’s headquarters last year has agreed to plead guilty.

The Portsmouth Herald reports 22-year-old Robert Pavao, formerly of Berwick, Maine, is scheduled to plead guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death of Catherine Heppner, Timberland’s marketing director, as part of a negotiated deal. Pavao is expected to enter his plea on Nov. 3 in Rockingham County Superior Court and be sentenced the same day. His attorney declined to comment Monday.

The terms for the plea deal call for a prison sentence of 55 years to life, with five years deferred on conditions. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

FILE
Man dies after crashing into multiple cars
Remains identified as 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, NH
Elijah "Eli" Lewis, 5, of Merrimack, N.H.
Body of missing N.H. boy believed to be found
Joseph Ferlazzo, 41
Pennsylvania authorities probe VSP on Ferlazzo, possible cold case connection
Patrick Cristaldi, 34, is charged for damage to property and injury to an employee
Police say repeat offender behind violent Burlington crime spree

Latest News

Gov. Kathy Hochul/File
Boosting boosters: Hochul & de Blasio get extra jabs
File photo
Health officials criticize rejection of NH vaccine funding
Dylan Gunnip
Rutland man charged with fatal hit and run
Cats open conference play with back-to-back wins
Mlynkova nets game-winner in comeback fashion against Merrimack