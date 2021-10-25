Advertisement

Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother...
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and was inside the home. Deputies responded and found the body, as well as the teen and two other siblings, ages 10 and 7, who had apparently been abandoned by adults.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child and three abandoned children have been found in an apartment.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and was inside the home.

Deputies responded and found the body, as well as the teen and two other siblings, ages 10 and 7.

The sheriff says it appears the surviving children had been abandoned by adults and were fending for each other.

The mother of the children and her boyfriend were later located and were being questioned.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Man dies after crashing into multiple cars
Elijah "Eli" Lewis, 5, of Merrimack, N.H.
Body of missing N.H. boy believed to be found
Joseph Ferlazzo, 41
Pennsylvania authorities probe VSP on Ferlazzo, possible cold case connection
Cristaldi is accused of chucking a rock through the window of the COTS day station, injuring an...
Burlington man faces multiple felonies after string of crimes
Five suspected arsons have happened in Windham County over the course of four weekends.
Police investigating another suspected arson in Windham County

Latest News

Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 25, 2021, to voice their...
Sudan PM held in apparent coup; general declares emergency
Human-incurred carbon dioxide emissions, which result mostly from burning fossil fuels like oil...
UN: Greenhouse gas concentrations hit a new record in 2020
Judge: School can hide murals some find racially offensive
A federal judge has ruled that Vermont Law School can conceal two large murals that some...
Judge: School can hide murals some find racially offensive
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says a hiker collapsed on the Lonesome Lake Trail in...
Massachusetts hiker collapses and dies in New Hampshire