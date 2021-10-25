Advertisement

State seeks input on clean water spending priorities

A boat on Lake Champlain during sunset
A boat on Lake Champlain during sunset(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont residents are being asked for their input on how to spend about $46.9 million to clean up water pollution in the state.

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation says the Vermont Clean Water Board is seeking feedback in an online questionnaire on the funding levels and the board’s proposed prioritization of funding.

Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore says the amount in the 2023 clean water budget is an all-time high in funds available to improve Vermont’s water quality, in part thanks to additional leveraging of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

