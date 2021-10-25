Advertisement

Town to save steeple and stained glass from old church

FILE PHOTO.
FILE PHOTO.((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (AP) - The town of Rockingham is planning to spend up to $20,000 to save the steeple and a stained glass window from an old church in the village of Bellows Falls that is slated for demolition.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the Rockingham Select Board voted unanimously recently to spend up to $15,000 to remove the steeple and up to $5,000 to remove and crate the stained glass window of “The Parable of the Sower.”

Town Manager Scott Pickup says what will happen to both of the historic items after they are removed has not been decided.

