Trucking company exec to plead guilty in fatal biker crash

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - The president of a Massachusetts trucking company is pleading guilty to federal charges related to a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcycle riders in New Hampshire.

Dartanyan Gasanov, a 35-year-old West Springfield resident, is scheduled to plead guilty to falsifying safety records in U.S. District Court in Springfield on Tuesday. Gasanov was president of Westfield Transport and his brother was the now disbanded West Springfield company’s vice president. The brothers were charged with falsifying company records. Both initially pleaded not guilty.

On June 21, 2019, a company pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer collided with the group of 10 motorcycles in Randolph, New Hampshire.

