BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a cloudy start to the work week, with more gray skies expected into Tuesday. Rain showers will return by early Tuesday morning, with some steadier rain possible during the day. Temperatures will be a little warmer as well, going from the low to mid 40s on Monday to the low to mid 50s on Tuesday, which is a little closer to normal.

As the low pressure exits on Wednesday, clouds will begin to clear out of the region. We’ll start with cloudy skies and the chance for a few morning showers east of the Green Mountains, and become partly to mostly sunny during the afternoon from west to east. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday and Friday look to be our nicest days of the week. With high pressure in control, we’ll likely see partly to mostly sunny skies each day, with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 50s.

Clouds will return on Friday night, which will set us up for what is looking like a wet Halloween weekend. Our next weather system arrives by Saturday morning, with rain showers likely during the day. The current forecast has lingering showers on Sunday, which may dry out in time for trick-or-treaters on Sunday afternoon and evening, but its possible that rain could return during the second half of Sunday, especially east of the Green Mountains and into New Hampshire. Temperatures through the weekend and into early next week look to remain in the low to mid 50s, with cooler weather possible by the middle of next week.

