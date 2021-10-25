BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! The last work week of October will be starting out quite wet. Steady rain in the morning will taper off to widely scattered showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will be stuck in the cooler 40s for most of us - just a little warmer near the MA border with some low 50s.

Another round of steadier, heavier rain will be moving in overnight as a frontal system approaching from the west combines with a coastal system off the New England coast. That heavier, steadier rain will continue through the day on Tuesday. Winds will also be picking up out of the NNE, especially in the valleys and in our southern counties.

As the combined low pressure system moves out to sea, the rain will taper off to a few showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Then it will turn partly sunny as we get into the afternoon on Wednesday as high pressure builds in.

That high pressure will give us a couple of delightful fall days on Thursday & Friday, with lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

But another potent storm system will be moving in on Friday night with more rain. That rain will continue through the day on Saturday, but taper off to scattered showers late Saturday into early Halloween Sunday. It may dry out just in time for trick-or-treating on Sunday evening.

At this point there are no flood or wind alerts, but there could be some minor street flooding here & there through Tuesday.

Keep that umbrella handy for the first couple of days of the week before taking MAX Advantage of the nice fall weather by later in the week! -Gary

