Youth and novice deer hunting season wraps up

The Jericho General Store is one of 18 biological reporting stations across Vermont.
The Jericho General Store is one of 18 biological reporting stations across Vermont.(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s youth and novice deer hunting weekend is over.

Fish and Wildlife officials conducted evaluations at 18 locations throughout the state to gather data on the animals. State officials say they check the deer’s age, measure the antlers, and even note the number of ticks on them.

At Jericho General Store, officials say nine people brought in bucks and does.

“It gives us the best indication of the types of animals we have there, the health, to make sure how the deer population is doing and where people are seeing the deer and how successful hunters are and if they’re enjoying their time out in the woods,” said habitat biologist Andrea Shortsleeve of the Vt. Fish & Wildlife Dept.

The next biological check-in weekend is Nov. 14, which is the start of rifle season in Vermont.

But, state officials say general stores like the one in Jericho can collect data year-round.

Right now, deer, bear, and turkey hunting seasons are well underway.

