Advocates urge Governor Scott for state of emergency, mask wearing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID Cases are surging in Vermont, with a record-high single-day total of 345 this past weekend.

Governor Phil Scott has been under increasing pressure by members of the Vermont legislature to reissue the state of emergency and mandate facial coverings. They say it will help stop the spread of the COVID virus. But the Governor says vaccinations are working and mandating masks wouldn’t help reduce the spread of COVID. He recently added Vermonters need to take personal responsibility to help control viral spread.

Now, members of the Vermont Legislature along with school and hospital nurses are pleading the governor to reconsider his policy. They would like him to proclaim another state of emergency and require masks indoors.

Mari Cordes, a registered nurse at the UVM Medical Center in the Cardiology Department says, “telling all of us to have personal responsibility was cruel and way out of line. This is an emergency.”

“We are overwhelmed, exhausted. And many are at their breaking point, either leaving their jobs or consider leaving. We can not afford to loose school nurses right now, but we are” adds, Becca McCray, President of the Vermont School Nurses Association.

The speakers at Monday’s statehouse press conference say, we are at the verge of total collapse in Vermont’s healthcare and educational systems.

