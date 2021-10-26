Advertisement

Flooding, outages expected as big storm lashes Northeast

A pedestrian and cyclist make their way over the Williamsburg bridge in a heavy downpour of...
A pedestrian and cyclist make their way over the Williamsburg bridge in a heavy downpour of rain, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in New York.(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first nor’easter of the season has begun soaking the New England, bringing with it heavy rain and wind.

Forecasters call it another bomb cyclone, and it’s happening right after the first one blasted the west coast, leaving a massive cleanup. A flash flood watch is in effect for more than 31 million people across the northeast but it does not include our region.

The National Weather Service said the storm had already soaked parts of New Jersey with more than 5 inches of rain and flooded some areas. Officials are warning of more flooding and widespread power outages as the storm sweeps north.

The worst of it is expected to hit New England late Tuesday through Wednesday. The storm arrives just weeks after the remnants of Hurricane Ida inundated the Northeast and caused deadly flooding. 

