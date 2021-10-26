Advertisement

Halloweek: Celebrating Bat Week

By Elissa Borden
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - We are in the midst of Bat Week, an annual, international celebration of the role of bats in nature.

The event spearheaded by Bat Conservation International is aimed at calling attention to the vital role bats play to the health of our natural world and economy by eating insects, pollinating flowers, and spreading seeds.

In the days leading up to Halloween, Vermont Fish & Wildlife is using the week to bring awareness around the importance of the ecological benefits of the tiny mammals in our region specifically.

Our Elissa Borden traveled to Sandbar Wildlife Management Area to speak with the department’s very own Batwoman, aka Alyssa Bennett. She also got some tips on what to do if you find some bats in your own belfry, or attic.

