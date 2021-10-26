Judge approves plea deal for former UVM doctor charged with voyeurism

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A federal judge has signed off on a plea deal for the former UVM Medical Center doctor who pleaded guilty to more than a dozen voyeurism charges.

Investigators say that between late 2019 and April 2020, Eike Blohm placed a hidden camera in a staff bathroom at the hospital, gathering around 900 videos of employees. There’s also evidence he inappropriately touched and took nude photos of an unconscious woman in her hospital bed in 2018. Police say Blohm also has child porn on another camera.

Tuesday’s hearing clears the way for Blohm’s sentencing on state and federal charges. He faces up to 11 years in prison.

