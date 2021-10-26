Advertisement

Lebanon Police investigate stabbing and assault

Chase Miller
Chase Miller(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2021
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - An assault and a stabbing have two men in trouble in New Hampshire.

Lebanon Police say 33-year-old Brandon Brymer showed up to an apartment building on Hanover Street intoxicated.

Officers say he pushed and punched a woman who was there.

Then, 29-year-old Chase Miller is accused of jumping in, stabbing Brymer in the chest and throwing the knife in the woods.

Police say they used a K-9 to find the knife.

Brymer is charged with several things including simple assault.

Miller is charged with felonies including second degree assault and falsifying evidence.

