Mayor says Sears Lane will be shutdown, despite court followings

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Monday, the eve of when residents are expected to leave Sears Lane, the city of Burlington plans to hold strong and move forward with the evictions.

During Monday’s Burlington Board of Finance meeting, the city says the they received two motions for injunction from people who say they live at the Sears Lane encampment, one last week and one Monday. Both motions were denied by a judge, which means that the city can continue to enforce its policy on sheltering on public lands.

Mayor Miro Weinberger, who was in attendance says “the legal order to leave the encampment by 9:00am tomorrow morning remains in place. It is my intention to keep that order in place because sears lane is unsafe.”

The city says they are working with folks that live in the encampment to help find them a safe place to live as they move out. Paul Dragon, the executive director of the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity says, “we’re working hard to try to make connections. Make sure people have at least food everyday, try to get them warm clothing and referrals, housing and other services. That’s the status as of today.”

The board of finance also approved the immediate release of just under $300,000 dollars from the American Rescue Plan to help the cities houseless population. The request asks for $263,365 to create a low barrier day time warming station at the VFW in Burlington. Funds will be used for public health supplies, security, as well as rent and staffing for six months. $20,000 dollars has also been requested to go to Fletcher Free Library. That money would expand WiFi needs, outside electric outlets, and give daytime storage bins for folks to safely store their belongings.

