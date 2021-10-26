Advertisement

NH man found shot to death identified as former soccer player

(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A man found shot to death in a Manchester park has been identified as a former high school soccer star.

Investigators said Monday that 20-year-old Thamba Mbungu was found dead of a gunshot wound to the back Sunday in Derryfield Park, and his death was a homicide. His body was discovered behind the playground area. Mbungu graduated from Manchester Central High School two years ago.

WMUR-TV reports he was captain of the soccer team and played for the New England Revolution Academy for some time after graduating high school.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

