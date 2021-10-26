NH man found shot to death identified as former soccer player

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A man found shot to death in a Manchester park has been identified as a former high school soccer star.

Investigators said Monday that 20-year-old Thamba Mbungu was found dead of a gunshot wound to the back Sunday in Derryfield Park, and his death was a homicide. His body was discovered behind the playground area. Mbungu graduated from Manchester Central High School two years ago.

WMUR-TV reports he was captain of the soccer team and played for the New England Revolution Academy for some time after graduating high school.

