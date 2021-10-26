Advertisement

Police: 3 Florida teens killed student with knife, sword

The arrest affidavits for three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the...
The arrest affidavits for three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the neck and in the chest in the stairwell of his apartment complex.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - Florida police say a high school student was ambushed and stabbed to death with a knife and sword by another student who was angry he had previously had sex with the suspect’s ex-girlfriend.

Miramar police say the 17-year-old boy planned the murder with his current girlfriend and received help from a 16-year-old female friend.

The arrest affidavits for the three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the neck and in the chest in the stairwell of his apartment complex. His body was found two days later in some bushes near the building.

Investigators say he was lured to the scene by the current girlfriend of the jealous teen.

The suspects are charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and criminal conspiracy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Gunnip
Rutland man charged with fatal hit and run
Remains identified as 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, NH
Pedestrian dies in Morristown crash
File photo
Trucking company exec to plead guilty in fatal biker crash
Patrick Cristaldi, 34, is charged for damage to property and injury to an employee
Police say repeat offender behind violent Burlington crime spree

Latest News

File photo
Mayor says Sears Lane will be shutdown, despite court followings
Advocates call for stricter COVID guidelines
Advocates urge Governor Scott for state of emergency, mask wearing
Report: UVM meets Title IX law but process is confusing for some victims
Report: UVM meets Title IX law but process is confusing for some victims
Sears Lane encampment to be shutdown Tuesday
Homeless encampment on Sears Lane expected to be shutdown Tuesday