Police investigating fatal West Haven crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEST HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Rutland County Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on Route 22A in West Haven. Police say a driver attempting to pass a tractor-trailer lost control, crashing into a utility pole and another car. Police say the driver died at the scene. The driver of the other car was treated and released.

Police say all names are being withheld pending proper notification.

