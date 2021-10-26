Police investigating fatal West Haven crash

WEST HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Rutland County Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on Route 22A in West Haven. Police say a driver attempting to pass a tractor-trailer lost control, crashing into a utility pole and another car. Police say the driver died at the scene. The driver of the other car was treated and released.

Police say all names are being withheld pending proper notification.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.