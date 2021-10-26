Advertisement

SUNY Plattsburgh president responds following on-campus traffic stop

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The president of SUNY Plattsburgh is responding after a campus traffic stop and arrest involving students of color circulated on social media.

In a letter to the community over the weekend, President Alexander Enyedi says two of the students are Black and that they claimed to be traumatized by the incident. He says he is committed to creating a safe campus and working on long-term responses to broader issues of inclusion. In a letter to the campus community, Enyedi says the driver was stopped and arrested. He says the campus’ Diversity Incident Response Education and Communication Team, DIRECT, is looking into the interaction.

Along with finding ways to support the students, Enyedi says he has reviewed the police report with the chief to determine the next steps. “Every one of us must participate to create and genuinely sustain an environment that shows our commitment to our BIPOC students, faculty, and staff, and we must all do our part in creating a safe campus,” said Enyedi in the letter.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Gunnip
Rutland man charged with fatal hit and run
File photo
Trucking company exec to plead guilty in fatal biker crash
Pedestrian dies in Morristown crash
File image
2 die in Tupper Lake camper fire
Remains identified as 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, NH

Latest News

Protestors gather at Sears Lane Tuesday
Sears Lane Encampment to shut down Tuesday morning
Early Tuesday, people were seen gathering. They appeared to be there in solidarity of the...
Sears Lane Encampment to shut down Tuesday morning
Chase Miller
Lebanon Police investigate stabbing and assault
An assault and a stabbing have two men in trouble in New Hampshire.
Lebanon Police investigate stabbing and assault