SUNY Plattsburgh president responds following on-campus traffic stop

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The president of SUNY Plattsburgh is responding after a campus traffic stop and arrest involving students of color circulated on social media.

In a letter to the community over the weekend, President Alexander Enyedi says two of the students are Black and that they claimed to be traumatized by the incident. He says he is committed to creating a safe campus and working on long-term responses to broader issues of inclusion. In a letter to the campus community, Enyedi says the driver was stopped and arrested. He says the campus’ Diversity Incident Response Education and Communication Team, DIRECT, is looking into the interaction.

Along with finding ways to support the students, Enyedi says he has reviewed the police report with the chief to determine the next steps. “Every one of us must participate to create and genuinely sustain an environment that shows our commitment to our BIPOC students, faculty, and staff, and we must all do our part in creating a safe campus,” said Enyedi in the letter.

