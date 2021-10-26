Top 3 on 3 for Monday, October 25th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With Fall championships firmly in sight, we’ve got one last regular season countdown of the best plays of the week. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3.

At number three, Essex got the better of CVU on the gridiron Friday night, but a former winner on this weekly countdown made his presence known. Down two touchdowns right before the half, Alex Provost would spark the comeback, making the full extension dive in the endzone to get the Redhawks on the board! CVU will be the number three seed in the D1 playoffs starting this weekend.

At number two, high school field hockey from last Tuesday. The top seeds in D1 and D2 would play to a 1-1 draw, but it was Mt. Abe’s Ava Konczal who had the play of the day! Madison Gile with the long range effort and Konczal with the redirect over the South Burlington keeper. Eagles as previously mentioned will be hunting a fourth straight D2 title as the playoffs open this week.

And at number one, Bellows Falls is cruising into the D2 football playoffs as the top seed, and it’s because of plays like this from guys like this. Jeb Monier took the handoff near his own 15 yard line, warded off a couple would-be Mt. Abe tacklers, shot the gap, and kept the toes in as he rumbled on down the sideline for an 80+ yard touchdown run! That coach has seen it before so he’s not too impressed, but we are. Monier making the money play for the Terriers, the Purple Gang the #1 seed in D1 and their back takes the Top spot in the top 3 on 3.

