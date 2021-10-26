WATCH LIVE: Scott weekly media briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch live at 12 p.m. on WCAX.com.

Officials are expected to provide the latest COVID modeling forecast as well as updates on major outbreaks.

Education officials are also expected to provide an update on the rollout of the Test to Stay program as well as guidance on winter sports.

Vermont officials last week took action to try and reduce pressure on hospitals by re-routing non-COVID patients to various rehab facilities around the state. On Monday, top lawmakers and other groups again pushed the governor to reinstitute targeted mask mandates in the state, something he has been hesitant to do.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 140 new coronavirus cases for a total of 38,982. There have been a total of 351 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 2.6%. A total of 510,461 people have been tested, and 33,292 have recovered.

