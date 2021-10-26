WCAX’s Cat Viglienzoni promoted to main evening anchor

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX is pleased to announce that Cat Viglienzoni has been promoted to the role of main evening anchor.

She joins the team of Darren Perron, meteorologist Dan Dowling, and sports director Jack Fitzsimmons on the Channel 3 News at 5:00 and 6:00. Cat will also remain as the anchor of the Channel 3 News First at 4:00.

“Cat has proven herself as a top-notch journalist who has earned the respect and trust of our viewers. She is one of the most reliable and capable employees to ever work at WCAX,” said News Director Roger Garrity. “She has done just about everything for us in her time here and it’s a natural evolution that she moves into this critical role.”

A native of California, Cat first joined WCAX as a weekday morning news producer in 2011. She later helped develop and launch our weekend morning newscasts. After that, Cat became a full-time reporter and fill-in anchor (with a brief stint in 2017 filling a need to produce the 6:00 p.m. newscast). Most recently she helped create the 4:00 newscast that debuted in September of 2020.

“I’m thrilled to be joining my friend Darren Perron on the desk for the Channel 3 evening newscasts. It has been a privilege to learn and grow here over the past 10 years, and I look forward to continuing to do so in this next chapter along with our amazing WCAX team,” said Viglienzoni. “Thank you to all of our viewers who have expressed their support for me as I have filled in over the past two months. I’ll see you from 4:00 to 7:00!”

“WCAX news has always prized quality journalism above all other considerations, which is why it is so exciting to pass the torch to Cat, a great journalist and anchor, to lead our newsroom forward,” said WCAX General Manager Jay Barton.

WCAX is Vermont’s original television station, broadcasting from atop Mount Mansfield since 1954.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.