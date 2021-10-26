BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been another cloudy and showery day across the region, but we should expect a return to some sunshine starting on Wednesday. As the Nor’easter begins to exit New England to the north and east on Tuesday night, showers will begin to taper off. We may start the day on Wednesday with some lingering clouds and the chance of showers over the Northeast Kingdom and northern New Hampshire, with skies starting to clear out from west to east. Plan on partly sunny skies through Wednesday afternoon, with temperatures back in the mid 50s.

Nice weather will continue into Thursday and Friday. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny through the end of the work week with high temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds thicken up starting Friday night which will set the stage for more showery weather over the weekend.

Skies will be cloudy on Saturday with rain showers likely. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. Clouds will likely hold on for Saturday night and into Sunday as well. Plan on at least a chance for showers for the trick-or-treaters on Sunday with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Drier weather will return on Monday with some lingering clouds on Monday. Partly sunny skies will be back for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be turning cooler through most of next week with highs by Tuesday and Wednesday, in the mid to upper 40s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.