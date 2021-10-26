BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We had a soggy Monday to start the new work week, and now we’re headed for a soggy Tuesday. A frontal system coming in from the west will be joining forces with a potent low pressure system off the New England coast to bring us more rain today. Also, the wind will be picking up out of the NNE. Wind gusts could be in the 30-40 mph range. Rainfall will amount to an additional 0.30″ to 0.75″ or more.

The strong coastal storm will have the most effect right along the New England coast and southern New England with strong winds and heavy rain. But for most of us in VT, northern NH, and northern NY, it will just be a rainy, breezy day. There are no flood or wind advisories in our area.

The combined storm system will drift off to the east and out to sea overnight. There may be a lingering shower in our far southern & eastern areas to start the day on Wednesday, otherwise it will be turning partly sunny. That will be the start of a nice, mini-stretch of weather that will last through the end of the work week.

Then, another storm system - the one that brought lots of wind and rain to the west coast over the last couple of days - will be moving into the northeast with another round of wet, breezy weather on Friday night into Saturday. The storm will have lost most of its punch by the time it gets here, so again there should be no problems with flooding or wind damage - just a soggy start to the weekend.

That system will drift up to the north & east on Sunday, but there could still be a few lingering showers during the day for Halloween. But it won’t be the heavier, steadier rain that we are expecting on Saturday, so we should be in good shape for trick-or-treating late Sunday. We will be drying out for Monday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking both of these rain-making systems and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the very latest developments. -Gary

