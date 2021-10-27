Advertisement

39-year-old pedestrian hit and killed on Route 15

FILE Photo
FILE Photo(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - We now know 39-year-old Thomas Zapantis was killed in a crash in Morristown a few days ago.

Police say it happened on Sunday. They say 78-year-old Rita Chainay crashed into a pedestrian on the Hyde Park, Morristown town line on Route 15.

We’re told 39 year old Thomas Zapantis was walking eastbound on Route 15 when he was hit and killed.

No charges have been reported at this time, and the crash is still under investigation.

Related story:

Pedestrian dies in Morristown crash

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE Photo.
Teen killed in West Haven crash
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. health officials push boosters; case counts dropping again
Speakers at Monday’s Statehouse press conference say the state’s health care and educational...
Advocates urge Governor Scott to declare state of emergency, reinstitute mask mandate
Protestors gather at Sears Lane Tuesday
Sears Lane encampment removal underway
Dylan Gunnip
Rutland man charged with fatal hit and run

Latest News

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine
Vermont Health Commissioner shares Halloween recommendations
With Halloween this weekend, Doctor Mark Levine is advising those who celebrate to celebrate...
Vermont Health Commissioner: celebrate Halloween safely
FILE Photo.
Teen killed in West Haven crash
Heavy rain in West Haven may have played a part in a deadly crash that killed a teenager.
Teen killed in West Haven crash