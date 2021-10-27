39-year-old pedestrian hit and killed on Route 15

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - We now know 39-year-old Thomas Zapantis was killed in a crash in Morristown a few days ago.

Police say it happened on Sunday. They say 78-year-old Rita Chainay crashed into a pedestrian on the Hyde Park, Morristown town line on Route 15.

We’re told 39 year old Thomas Zapantis was walking eastbound on Route 15 when he was hit and killed.

No charges have been reported at this time, and the crash is still under investigation.

