’70s radical David Gilbert granted parole in Brink’s robbery

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 1981, file photo, law officials escort a handcuffed David Gilbert,...
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 1981, file photo, law officials escort a handcuffed David Gilbert, second from left, from Rockland County Court in New City, N.Y.(David Handschuh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Former Weather Underground radical David Gilbert has been granted parole after decades in prison for a fatal 1981 Brink’s robbery north of New York City.

A state corrections department spokesperson said Tuesday that the 76-year-old Gilbert appeared before the board Oct. 19 and was subsequently granted parole. He will be able to leave Shawangunk Correctional Facility in New York’s Hudson Valley next month. Gilbert has been imprisoned since shortly after the infamously botched robbery in which a guard and two police officers were killed.

He became eligible for parole only last month after his 75 years-to-life sentence was shortened by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo hours before he left office.

