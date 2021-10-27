Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 girls last seen in Denver

Officials issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for two girls who authorities said were last seen in...
Officials issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for two girls who authorities said were last seen in the Denver area Wednesday.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for two girls last seen in Denver Wednesday afternoon.

The two girls, 7-year-old Sophia Jones and 8-year-old Bethany Jones, are believed by investigators to be with their parents, 32-year-old Trisha Jones and 35-year-old Towon Jones.

Sophia Jones and Bethany Jones are both described as biracial with brown hair and brown eyes.

Trisha Jones is described as a 160-pound, 5-foot-3-inch white female with brown hair and green eyes.

Towon Jones is described as a 190-pound, 6-foot-2-inch black male with brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2019 black Toyota 4Runner with a Colorado plate BVGI94 or 2014 green Toyota Sienna with a Colorado plate CGMO17 that was last seen heading north in Denver.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, immediately call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE Photo.
Teen killed in West Haven crash
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. health officials push boosters; case counts dropping again
Dr. Eike Blohm
Judge approves plea deal for former UVM doctor charged with voyeurism
Speakers at Monday’s Statehouse press conference say the state’s health care and educational...
Advocates urge Governor Scott to declare state of emergency, reinstitute mask mandate
Protestors gather at Sears Lane Tuesday
Sears Lane encampment removal underway

Latest News

sdf
Remembering supercentenarians Florilla Ames & Bill James
File image
Vt. parents prepare for vaccine approval
Teal Wiegand and her dog, Monster
Shaken loose from jobs by the pandemic, many seek a different path
sdf
Shaken loose from jobs by the pandemic, many seek a different path