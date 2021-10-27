Advertisement

Analysis: CDC decision on COVID vaccine for kids could come next week

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Oct. 27, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re inching closer to a COVID vaccine being approved for younger children and Vermont pediatricians are preparing.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel Tuesday voted that the vaccine’s benefits in preventing COVID-19 in children 5- to 11-years-old outweigh any potential risks. The FDA isn’t bound by the panel’s recommendation and is expected to make its own decision within days. If the FDA concurs, there’s still another step: Next week, the CDC will have to decide whether to recommend the shots and which youngsters should get them.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Dr. Rebecca Bell, the president of the Vermont chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics about this latest step in the approval process.

