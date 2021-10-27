REDFORD, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Clinton County senior remains missing for the second day after walking away from her home early Tuesday.

New York State Police say Rita Wilson, 78, has dementia and was last seen at her home in Redford. Authorities on Wednesday warned area residents to expect helicopters and drones as part of the search.

Wilson was last seen wearing a red jacket with the word “Cortland” on it, blue jeans, and loafers. She’s 5-foot-three.

Authorities are holding a briefing at 1 p.m. Wednesday

