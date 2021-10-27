COVID rates among young children continues to surge

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We know that young children represent a big portion of COVID cases right now in Vermont, but how big?

The Vermont Department of Health generates data that looks at infections by age group. The latest numbers from mid-September until mid-October show newborns to 11-year-olds -- a group that right now is 100% unvaccinated -- has the highest rate of infection, with 43 cases per 10,000. The next highest group is 12 to 29-year-olds at just under 31 cases per 10,000. Adults between 20 to 59 years old are a close third.

But those rates didn’t always look that way. At the start of the pandemic, adults had the most cases. Then, in October of last year, teens and adults up to age 60 represented the biggest increases. Later, the infection rate among teens took off, hitting its highest rate this past March. Cases dropped dramatically until delta arrived in July. Once school started, the youngest children had the highest infection rate of any group during the entire pandemic.

One thing for adults to keep in mind -- COVID presents differently between children and adults. State data shows the number one symptom among children is a runny nose and they’re typically sick for five days. For adults, they are most likely to have a cough and stay sick for an entire week.

