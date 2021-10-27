Drive-in theater, bandstand on annual ‘Seven to Save’ list

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A drive-in theater and a bandstand are among the historic properties on this year’s “Seven to Save” list from the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance.

The list, announced Tuesday, highlights vulnerable historic resources and related threats to community life and economic well-being.

The Weirs Drive-In Theater is the largest of three remaining drive-in theaters in New Hampshire and is currently for sale. The theater stands on land that was heavily used by indigenous people for fishing-related activities as long as 10,000 years ago.

The Milford Bandstand, which was built on the town’s Oval in 1896 for the Milford Cornet Band’s summer concerts, requires renovations.

