Halloweek: Tasty trick-or-treat and candy corn survey

By Elissa Borden
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - We hear “trick-or-treat” all the time during Halloween, but many prefer the treats over the tricks. We sent our Elissa Borden to Woodstock to survey and find out.

According to the National Confectioners Association, 80% of Americans plan to trick or treat this year. We conducted our own informal survey to see just what people are reaching for in the candy bowl.

During our surveying, candy corn appeared to be an incredibly polarizing pick. But according to data from the NCA, it’s actually the third most popular Halloween treat.

