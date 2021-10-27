Advertisement

H.S. Playoff Scores and Highlights for Tuesday, October 26th

Opening day action in boys soccer and girls volleyball
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:55 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOYS SOCCER

Division I Playdowns

#5 Burlington 2, #12 BFA - St. Albans 1

#10 Brattleboro 3, #7 North Country 1

#3 CVU 10, #14 Spaulding 0

#11 Mt. Mansfield 1, #6 Burr and Burton 0

Division II

Play-ins

#16 Fair Haven 4, #17 Lamoille 0

#18 Missisquoi 4, #15 Lyndon 3

Playdowns

#8 Northfield-Williamstown 2, #9 Woodstock 1 (OT)

#3 Montpelier 5, #14 Lake Region 0

Division III Playdowns

#9 Thetford 2, #8 Randolph 0

#4 Vergennes 13, #13 Bellows Falls 0

#5 Peoples 10, #12 Oxbow 0

#7 BFA - Fairfax 2, #10 Otter Valley 0

#6 Hazen 7, #11 Leland & Gray 1

Division IV Playdowns

#6 White River Valley 3, #11 Craftsbury 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Playdowns

#9 Montpelier 3, #8 South Burlington 2

#4 Rice 3, #13 Colchester 0

#5 Mid Vermont Christian 3, #12 Enosburg 0

#2 CVU 3, #15 Harwood 0

#7 St. Johnsbury 3, #10 Mt. Anthony 0

#3 Mt. Mansfield 3, #14 Lyndon 1

#6 BFA - St. Albans 3, #11 Burlington 0

