H.S. Playoff Scores and Highlights for Tuesday, October 26th
Opening day action in boys soccer and girls volleyball
BOYS SOCCER
Division I Playdowns
#5 Burlington 2, #12 BFA - St. Albans 1
#10 Brattleboro 3, #7 North Country 1
#3 CVU 10, #14 Spaulding 0
#11 Mt. Mansfield 1, #6 Burr and Burton 0
Division II
Play-ins
#16 Fair Haven 4, #17 Lamoille 0
#18 Missisquoi 4, #15 Lyndon 3
Playdowns
#8 Northfield-Williamstown 2, #9 Woodstock 1 (OT)
#3 Montpelier 5, #14 Lake Region 0
Division III Playdowns
#9 Thetford 2, #8 Randolph 0
#4 Vergennes 13, #13 Bellows Falls 0
#5 Peoples 10, #12 Oxbow 0
#7 BFA - Fairfax 2, #10 Otter Valley 0
#6 Hazen 7, #11 Leland & Gray 1
Division IV Playdowns
#6 White River Valley 3, #11 Craftsbury 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Playdowns
#9 Montpelier 3, #8 South Burlington 2
#4 Rice 3, #13 Colchester 0
#5 Mid Vermont Christian 3, #12 Enosburg 0
#2 CVU 3, #15 Harwood 0
#7 St. Johnsbury 3, #10 Mt. Anthony 0
#3 Mt. Mansfield 3, #14 Lyndon 1
#6 BFA - St. Albans 3, #11 Burlington 0
