Map of pending vaccine sites for children ages 5-11 in NH

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The state of New Hampshire has preordered about 15,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 as the approval for that age group makes its way through the federal channels.

If the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decides to recommend the shots next week, state officials said Wednesday that shots could be administered soon after that. The state says it has 125,000 children in the 5-11 age group.

The state is providing a map of 200 vaccine sites for children 5-11 at pharmacies, primary care doctors, hospitals, and urgent care clinics, as it encourages schools to set up vaccine sites.

