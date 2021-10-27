Advertisement

New documentary focuses on the life of Jake Burton

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new documentary is coming out on the late snowboarding pioneer Jake Burton.

It takes a look at how his four-decade career shaped both the snowboard and the billion-dollar industry on the mountain.

Before his death in 2019 from a relapse of cancer, Burton was approached about a movie of his life story and had started planning to make it.

His wife Donna, let the project move forward after Burton’s death.

One of her instructions to Director Fernando Villena was that there was no subject that would be out of bounds.

The movie “Dear Rider” premieres on HBO on November 9.

