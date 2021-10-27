Advertisement

NH children’s psychiatric hospital could include young adults

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - As it moves to expand inpatient psychiatric treatment for children, New Hampshire also hopes to better serve young adults.

The Executive Council on Wednesday approved spending $15 million in federal funds to buy Hampstead Hospital, a private facility that treats about 45 children. Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette says the goal is to double capacity for children, but officials also are exploring a unit dedicated to 18-to-25-year-olds who struggle in the adult mental health system.

That age range is a critical period because during that time, rates of mental health problems increase, conditions become more complex and the most serious disorders emerge. 

