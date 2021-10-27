Advertisement

NH Executive Council approves vaccine funding with less money, drama

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Executive Council has approved using federal funds to boost COVID-19 vaccination efforts in a vote that involved much less drama and money than previous requests.

Two weeks ago, nine vaccine mandate opponents were arrested as the Republican-led council turned down $27 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But Wednesday’s meeting was quiet when the council unanimously voted to use $4.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The funds will help community health centers and regional public health networks set up school-based and community vaccination clinics.

