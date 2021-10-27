Advertisement

NY trooper charged with murder in pursuit that killed girl, 11

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - A New York state trooper has been charged with murder in the death of an 11-year-old girl by ramming his patrol vehicle into her family’s sport utility vehicle last December.

Trooper Christopher Baldner was indicted Wednesday on charges of murder, manslaughter, and reckless endangerment in the death of Monica Goods. The girl’s family was traveling on the New York State Thruway in 2020 when Baldner stopped them for speeding. Baldner is accused of ramming the Goods family’s SUV twice. Monica was ejected and died.

Voicemail and email messages seeking comment were left with Baldner’s attorney.

