Advertisement

Pixar releases first trailer for ‘Lightyear’

By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Move over, Woody!

Buzz Lightyear gets the spotlight in the next big Pixar film.

Disney and Pixar released the teaser trailer for “Lightyear” Wednesday.

The animated film tells the origin story of the iconic character featured in the classic “Toy Story” movies.

This is before he became toy.

Chris Evans will take over voicing Buzz Lightyear from actor Tim Allen.

The movie is set to be released on June 17 of next year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE Photo.
Teen killed in West Haven crash
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. health officials push boosters; case counts dropping again
Dr. Eike Blohm
Judge approves plea deal for former UVM doctor charged with voyeurism
Speakers at Monday’s Statehouse press conference say the state’s health care and educational...
Advocates urge Governor Scott to declare state of emergency, reinstitute mask mandate
Protestors gather at Sears Lane Tuesday
Sears Lane encampment removal underway

Latest News

File image
Healthwatch: Avoid post-Halloween frights at the dentist’s office
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape”...
Pelosi upbeat on Biden deal, but Manchin pans billionaire tax
Vermont confirms human case of West Nile virus
Amy McCoy serves lunch to preschoolers at her Forever Young Daycare facility, Monday, Oct. 25,...
Exacerbated by pandemic, child care crisis hampers economy